Ministers braced for 'no deal' Brexit

A no deal Brexit would cause a "seismic shock" through the Welsh farming industry, an industry leader has warned as the Royal Welsh Show got under way.

Meat Promotion Wales' chairman said imposing any tariffs would be catastrophic for Welsh red meat exports, with 90% going to the EU.

Brexit is expected to dominate the show with UK Environment Secretary Michael Gove attending.

The show started in Llanelwedd, Powys on Monday.

The UK government recently published its Brexit white paper proposing a "free-trade area" for agri-foods, with both sides sharing a common rule book.

First Minister Carwyn Jones and Rural Affairs Minister Lesley Griffiths said a "no deal" Brexit could have real implications for farming in Wales - but they were having to look seriously at the potential of that scenario.