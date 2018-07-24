Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Heatwave winner: 'I'd love 12 months a year of sunshine'
What impact will the hot, dry weather have on the economy? According to the Office for National Statistics' retail figures, we bought more in the shops in May, but spending fell back in June.
As fields begin to yellow, farmers are worrying about a potential long-term crisis on the availability of feed and water for livestock.
Ice cream producers though, are making hay while the sun shines, as Stefano Sidoli explains.
-
24 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window