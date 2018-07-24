"Clet" the dolphin spotted off Pembrokeshire again
Video

'Lone' dolphin Clet spotted with 40 others off Pembrokeshire

A dolphin which was last seen near the Welsh coast in 2015 has been spotted again off Pembrokeshire.

Clet is a bottlenose dolphin who is recognisable for having a damaged dorsal fin.

He was believed to swim alone but was filmed off Ramsey Island among a group of 40 other dolphins.

