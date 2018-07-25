Fire tears through seafront hotel
A fire has torn through a hotel on Aberystwyth seafront.

Fourteen people were evacuated after the blaze broke out at Ty Belgrave House hotel on Marine Terrace at about 02:00 BST.

Damage to the building is said to be extensive but the fire is under control.

Footage from the scene was captured by Rose Voon.

