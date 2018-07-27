'The valley is our history and should be kept'

Video

A former opencast coal mine that has been reclaimed by nature could be destroyed by redevelopment, campaigners fear.

They claim the site - on the border of Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent - is now a popular "hidden gem" of a beauty spot and should not reopen.

Last year, Torfaen council rejected plans to remove millions of tonnes of sandstone from the Tirpentwys site.

But the developer, Peakman Limited, has appealed.