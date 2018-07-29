Avoiding snakes this summer
UK heatwave: All you need to know about snakes

Summer is the time of year you are most likely to encounter a snake in the UK.

Professor Tim Cockerill from the University of South Wales explains about the species native to these shores and where you could encounter one.

