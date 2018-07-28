Shopper films supermarket aisle fire
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Fire at Asda, Tonypandy, caught on camera by shopper

Asda has been forced to close a store in Rhondda Cynon Taff following a fire.

The blaze at the Tonypandy shop broke out in an aisle during the early hours of Saturday.

The cause has not been confirmed but the incident was caught on camera by Sam Sheppard.

  • 28 Jul 2018
Go to next video: 'Hero' revives toddler in supermarket