Shopper films supermarket aisle fire

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Fire at Asda, Tonypandy, caught on camera by shopper
Asda has been forced to close a store in Rhondda Cynon Taff following a fire.
The blaze at the Tonypandy shop broke out in an aisle during the early hours of Saturday.
The cause has not been confirmed but the incident was caught on camera by Sam Sheppard.
-
28 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window