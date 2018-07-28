Thomas fans dancing in the Paris street:

Media player
Dancing in the street: Geraint Thomas fans celebrate
The celebrations are underway as Welshman Geraint Thomas heads to Paris where he will be crowned Tour de France champion.
A stunning performance on the penultimate stage on Saturday means the Cardiff cyclist needs only to cross the finish line in the French capital to win the tour.
In Wales, buildings are being lit up yellow - just like his leader's yellow jersey.
And in Paris, his fans - well, they're dancing in the streets - literally.
28 Jul 2018
