Thomas 'fantastic' says First Minister

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Geraint Thomas win 'fantastic' says First Minister
Geraint Thomas's Tour de France win is a "fantastic achievement", says the First Minister Carwyn Jones.
He has congratulated the Cardiff rider on his historic victory in Paris.
Mr Jones said Wales had been behind Thomas all the way.
-
29 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window