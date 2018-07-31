Teenage adaptive surfer aims for World Championships
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Disabled surfer aims for World Championships

13-year-old Ethan Jolosa is making waves in adaptive surfing.

The teenager from Cwmbran has diplegic cerebral palsy - a condition that affects both of his legs.

An operation has allowed him to take up surfing and he is now hoping to compete in the World Championships.

  • 31 Jul 2018
Go to next video: Surfers with disabilities hit the waves