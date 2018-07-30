'There's only two Geraint Thomas''

Video

As Geraint Thomas rode himself into sporting immortality by winning the 2018 Tour de France, this Geraint Thomas' social media feed went off the scale.

The Welsh cyclist became just the third Briton to win cycling's most prestigious race and that world went to congratulate @geraintthomas on Twitter.

Except the double Olympic cycling champion is @geraintthomas86.

He's a graphic artist and lecturer in visual effects whose profile points out "Not a cyclist, nor do I own a yellow cardigan".

BBC News met the brains behind the hashtag #imnotacyclist