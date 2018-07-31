Magaluf death teen's mum 'wants justice'

Video

The mother of a teenager who fell to his death in Magaluf says her son might still be alive if safety fencing had been erected after previous deaths.

Thomas Channon, 18, from Rhoose, Vale of Glamorgan, fell about 70ft (21m) over a knee-high wall at the Eden Roc complex in Majorca on 12 July.

He is the third holidaymaker from the UK to die at the complex this year.

The BBC has made repeated attempts to contact the resort owners.

Thomas's mother Ceri Channon said: "We haven't had justice. We don't know who the responsible person is and that's the person that we want to bring to account."