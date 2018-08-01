Helicopter lands on beach to airlift teens
This is the moment a helicopter landed on a beach to airlift three teenagers to hospital.

The two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old were airlifted to hospital from Tywyn North, Gwynedd, on Tuesday after getting into difficulty in the water.

  • 01 Aug 2018