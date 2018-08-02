Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Director's son talks about third Star Wars film
Thirty-five years ago this summer, Star Wars fans around the world flocked to cinemas to see Return of the Jedi.
The film, the final part of the original trilogy, was directed by Cardiff-born Richard Marquand.
His son James has been speaking about his dad's time in a galaxy far, far away.
-
02 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window