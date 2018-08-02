My dad directed Return of the Jedi
Director's son talks about third Star Wars film

Thirty-five years ago this summer, Star Wars fans around the world flocked to cinemas to see Return of the Jedi.

The film, the final part of the original trilogy, was directed by Cardiff-born Richard Marquand.

His son James has been speaking about his dad's time in a galaxy far, far away.

