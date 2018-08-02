Do 'stressed' GPs work out-of-hours?

Video

The scale of the "crisis" facing GP out-of-hours services has been revealed by BBC Wales research.

It shows Welsh health boards could not fill hundreds of shifts, equating to thousands of hours of GP-cover during the course of last winter.

Patients consequently faced delays in seeing a GP at weekends or at night.

The Welsh Government said it was working with health boards "to improve out-of-hours services further".

Dr Sherard Le Maitre, GP and clinical director of the Cardiff and Vale out-of-hours primary care service, said it relied on volunteers who could be stressed from their day job.