Do 'stressed' GPs work out-of-hours?

Cardiff GP on the strains of out-of-hours service
The scale of the "crisis" facing GP out-of-hours services has been revealed by BBC Wales research.
It shows Welsh health boards could not fill hundreds of shifts, equating to thousands of hours of GP-cover during the course of last winter.
Patients consequently faced delays in seeing a GP at weekends or at night.
The Welsh Government said it was working with health boards "to improve out-of-hours services further".
Dr Sherard Le Maitre, GP and clinical director of the Cardiff and Vale out-of-hours primary care service, said it relied on volunteers who could be stressed from their day job.
02 Aug 2018