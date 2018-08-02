What's it like as an out-of-hours GP?

Video

The scale of the "crisis" facing GP out-of-hours services has been revealed by BBC Wales research.

It shows Welsh health boards could not fill hundreds of shifts, equating to thousands of hours of GP-cover during the course of last winter. Patients consequently faced delays in seeing a GP at weekends or at night.

The Welsh Government said it was working with health boards "to improve out-of-hours services further".

Dr Mohan De Silva is a GP in Llandovery but also works at out-of-hours centres. He said cases can be quite acute and complex, with patients unfamiliar and some doctors - especially with unfilled shifts around them - can feel isolated.

Dr De Silva said a return to more career out-of-hours doctors needs to be considered.