'Tortoise Lady' Ann on caring for the determined reptile
Ann Ovenstone is affectionately known as the Tortoise Lady. She has dedicated her life to caring for tortoises, turtles and terrapins.
The reptiles are often brought into the UK illegally and she cares for them at her sanctuary in the Vale of Glamorgan.
Ann has received an MBE for services to chelonia (the generic term for tortoises, terrapins and turtles).
05 Aug 2018
