Far more people are purchasing monkeys online to keep as pets than the public realises, the owner of a sanctuary has said.

Keeping a monkey as a pet is not illegal but has been condemned by animal charities including the RSPCA and Peta.

Many of the animals at the Wales Ape and Monkey Sanctuary in Swansea Valley were rescued from living rooms, sheds and other unnatural habitats in the UK.

Its owner Jan Garen said keeping a monkey in unsuitable conditions was unfair and could be dangerous for the owner.