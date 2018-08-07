Large mountain fire 'predominantly out'
Video

Llantysilio mountain blaze 'burning underground'

At its height, 60 firefighters battled a wildfire in Denbighshire, which has been burning for nearly a month.

But despite their efforts the battle is not over yet on the mountain at Llantysilio.

Here North Wales Fire Safety Officer Stuart Millington explains why the fire has been raging for so long.

