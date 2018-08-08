Taking off for the first time in 12 years
Roseate terns taking off for the first time in 12 years

Roseate terns are the rarest breeding sea bird in the UK and have been in long term decline.

A project has been running on a small island off Anglesey which has led to two chicks being born this year.

They are due to be the first to leave the nest since 2006.

