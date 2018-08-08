Media player
Eisteddfod: Senedd as art gallery 'adds atmosphere'
The Welsh Assembly building has been opened out on three floors as an art gallery for the National Eisteddfod.
Paintings, sculpture and craft from some of Wales' best artists are being exhibited all week at the Senedd, with events going on all week across Cardiff Bay.
But what do visitors make of it?
08 Aug 2018
