Welsh Cakes - a favourite of the Tour de France winner
Baker on how to make traditional Welsh Cakes

Welsh Cakes are a favourite of Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas. He was pictured eating some with wife Sara at the end of his celebrations in Paris.

But how do you make this food of champions?

Baker Sara Thomas (no relation) demonstrates using a traditional family recipe.

  • 09 Aug 2018
