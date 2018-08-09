Media player
Geraint Thomas immortalised in mural at former club
A mural of Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas has been unveiled.
It was painted on a wall of a building used by his former club the Maindy Flyers.
BBC Wales News commissioned two local artists to create the artwork which took five hours to complete.
09 Aug 2018
