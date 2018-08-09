Worried it would 'just be my wife and dog'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Geraint Thomas: Thousands give hero's celebration for Tour win
About 8,000 people lined the streets of Cardiff to welcome home Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas.
The 32-year-old joked: "I was a bit worried it was just going to be the wife and the dog."
-
09 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-45133040/geraint-thomas-thousands-give-hero-s-celebration-for-tour-winRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window