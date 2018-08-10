55 million single-use cups bought by Welsh public bodies
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Millions of single-use cups bought in Wales since 2013

At least 55 million single-use cups have been bought by public bodies in Wales since 2013.

The number of paper cups bought by hospitals, councils and government organisations increased by about 10% in that time.

It is estimated about 600 million throwaway cups in total were used in Wales over the same period.

More than 99.75% of used cups in the UK do not get recycled.

  • 10 Aug 2018
Go to next video: The 31 million cups at landfill