Leftover bread used to make beer

Iceland and brewery link up to make beer using bread
What can you do with stale bread other than throw it in the bin? Easy... Make beer.
That is what supermarket Iceland is doing with Newport-based brewery Tiny Rebel.
Up to five tonnes of bread is being sent from Iceland over the next year and 200,000 bottles of beer will be produced
About half a slice of bread makes it into each bottle.
12 Aug 2018
