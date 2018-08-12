Rural town 'bonding' over pride event

Video

A small rural town is set to become one of the first in Wales to host its own pride event.

MajorPride in Llantwit Major has been planned to "celebrate the diversity of the community".

Swansea and Cardiff's LGBT communities have well-established events but this is the first of its kind in the Vale of Glamorgan.

Organiser Rhodri Ellis Owen said: "All these different parts of the community which you wouldn't think would go together, somehow they've bonded through this pride event."