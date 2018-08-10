Roberts swaps red shirt for blue robe
Wales rugby star Jamie Roberts has been honoured at the National Eisteddfod.

Roberts was made a member of the Gorsedd of the Bards in a ceremony in Cardiff Bay.

The rugby player, who has been capped 94 times for Wales and played on two Lions tours, was honoured for promoting the Welsh language among young players.

Roberts said it made him feel "'very proud to be Welsh."

