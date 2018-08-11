Media player
Rescuers check shell of old car in Llyn Brianne Reservoir
The shell of this old Ford Sierra has been exposed after water levels dropped in the Llyn Brianne Reservoir.
Members of Brecon Mountain Rescue Team used ropes to get down the steep sides to reach the vehicle on Friday night.
Volunteers checked the car to see if anyone was inside on Friday night.
The service tweeted: "The vehicle had been there for many years & (more importantly) was unoccupied".
11 Aug 2018
