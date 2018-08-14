Unconditional offer 'gave me confidence'

Video

Two students insist they have worked hard at their A-levels, even though they have already received unconditional offers by universities.

Lleucu got an offer from Aberystwyth after sitting a scholarship exam but said she still wants to get good A-level grades.

Emile said an unconditional offer to study in Bristol helped him plan ahead - but he still hopes to go to Birmingham, which has given him a conditional offer.

It comes after David Jones, the head of Wales' biggest college, Coleg Cambria, said a rise in universities making unconditional offers was undermining the education system.