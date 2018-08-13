Call to save WW1 messages
Video

There are calls to preserve graffiti written by World War One soldiers in Denbighshire.

Men who were en route to the front wrote names and messages on bricks under a railway bridge in Llangollen.

It is near Berwyn railway station, where some soldiers would have boarded trains before leaving for war.

