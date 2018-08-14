Making a splash in the plastic battle
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Tales from Whales: Making a splash in plastic fight

It's a whopper of a whale - and inside there's a tale to tell to Wales.

This 50ft (15m) inflatable is a theatre dedicated to combating single-use plastic.

Children are invited inside the belly of the beast - which transforms into a magical theatre performance with a message.

We caught up with the marine behemoth in Porthcawl.

  • 14 Aug 2018
Go to next video: Paddleboarding against plastic