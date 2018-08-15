Who keeps the skies safe for planes?

Media player
Just like juggling - it is all about keeping things in the air. But in this case - it is a matter of life and death.
Air traffic controllers are responsible for ensuring our skies remain safe for all those flying above us - helicopters, passenger jets, and even drones.
But what are the daily challenges facing the controllers and what is it like to be in charge of the skies above Wales?
We asked an expert - Daryl Rowlands, the general manager for National Air Traffic Services (Nats) in Cardiff.
