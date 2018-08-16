Video

The theatre world needs a "culture change" to improve conditions for working parents, the artistic director of Theatr Clwyd has said.

Tamara Harvey said her own return to work after having her second child had made her more aware of the difficulties for parents in the performing arts.

Ms Harvey took her baby to rehearsals in Mold while directing the recent critically-acclaimed Home, I'm Darling.

It later transferred to the National Theatre in London.

She said she had "a tonne of support," but juggling family and work commitments had been "incredibly tough".