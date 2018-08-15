Air ambulance called after horse bolts
An air ambulance was sent to the Pembrokeshire County Show after a horse escaped, injuring six.

The horse broke loose from a show ring and rain onto a main thoroughfare at the event in Haverfordwest before knocking several people over.

Jonathan Twigg, who was at the show, said the horse "bolted up the avenue through the crowds".

