Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coke ovens: 'It was like working in a hot sand storm'
A court settlement has been hailed by lawyers as a "pivotal milestone" in a group action for over 260 ex-British Coal coke oven workers who alleged they contracted diseases including lung cancer and emphysema.
David Harper, whose father-in-law worked at the Nantgarw plant and died in 1997, describes the conditions in the coke ovens, where he worked himself.
The UK government, which owned the plants, says it is considering its next steps.
-
15 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window