'They think it's a contagious disease'

A "contagious disease" that can spread "simply by saying the word" is how many Chinese people see autism, according to a campaigner.

Hazel Lim, whose son Noah, 10, is autistic wants more awareness and more help, saying it is not talked about and seen as "taboo".

The National Autistic Society estimates there are 34,000 autistic people in Wales from all backgrounds.

However, it is feared there could be many more in minority communities who cover it up because of concerns over stigma.