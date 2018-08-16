Video

Education Secretary Kirsty Williams welcomes a further improvement in Welsh students' performance at the top grades at A level in 2018.

Performances for the top grades are the best since 2009 - with 26.3% getting A* and A grades.

Results show 8.7% of grades awarded were A* - the highest since the grade was introduced in 2010.

Ms Williams said she was particularly pleased to see students "excelling" at science and technology subjects, which she said were vital to the economy's future.