Armed police tackle man waving gun in park

Armed police tackle man waving a gun in a Swansea park
This is the moment armed police arrested a man who was waving a gun around in a Swansea Park.
Filip Nowak was seen brandishing an "Uzi-type machine gun" - which later turned out to be a toy - in Cwmdonkin Park in June.
Nowak received a suspended sentence after admitting carrying an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence at Swansea Crown Court.
16 Aug 2018
