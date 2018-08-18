Busting myths about spiders

Media player
What's the truth about spiders in our homes?
Late summer and autumn is when we start to see spiders around the house again.
Do you fear our eight-legged friends?
Spider-Man, also known as Dr Tim Cockerill from the University of South Wales, takes us through the truth about spiders.
18 Aug 2018
