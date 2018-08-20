Media player
The memory bear made from a father's clothes
Bethan's mum Jo lost her partner suddenly, earlier this year.
As part of the grieving process, they arranged for a memory bear to be made using some of his clothes.
The business in Bridgend they used is one of a number that make a range of items for grieving families.
Bethan and her bear are now inseparable and she has been speaking about what her new friend means to her.
20 Aug 2018
