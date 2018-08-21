Ex-rugby star left 'totally in shock'

Video

Police are investigating claims that a rugby club chairman posted a racist message in a group chat about an ex-Wales international.

Martyn Madden claims Andrew Tellem of Bridgend Athletic RFC sent an emoji of a gorilla to the first team WhatsApp group during a conversation.

The former Llanelli prop, 44, said "any racist remark in this day and age is not a joke".

Mr Tellem has declined to comment, the club is also investigating.

Mr Madden said it was "outrageous" and he was unhappy at the speed his complaint had been dealt with by the rugby club.