Meet the real life Super Gran

Dilys Price: The real life Super Gran
Meet Dilys Price, an 86-year-old grandmother who is the world's oldest solo female parachutist - and now the face of a global fashion brand.
The teacher-turned-daredevil from Cardiff is not what you might expect from someone of her age - and now she can add being a Helmut Lang model to her CV.
22 Aug 2018
