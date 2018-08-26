Media player
Philip Jones Griffiths the Welsh Vietnam War photographer
The work of freelance photographer Philip Jones Griffiths was seen as instrumental in turning the tide of American public opinion against the Vietnam War.
Ten years on from his death, one of his daughters has told of what motivated him to capture such trauma.
"He had an affinity with the people of Vietnam and I think he saw a lot of similarities between the Welsh and Vietnamese kind of being these smaller, more village-based communities, having a kind of imperial yoke put upon them," Katherine Holden explained.
26 Aug 2018
