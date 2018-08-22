Using plastic waste to make park benches
How plastic waste has been turned into benches

A mountain of plastic waste was collected on the Cardiff leg of the Volvo Ocean Race.

The aim was to turn it into something more useful and long lasting.

The process involves washing, shredding and melting the plastic down.

The Welsh government wants companies here to "lead the charge" on plastic recycling.

