Appetite for science with GCSE students

GCSE results this year followed changes in all science qualifications in Wales.

Biology, chemistry and physics have all been updated as part of the wider reforms to qualifications.

Education Secretary Kirsty Williams welcomed the increase in science entries and the fact that more students were achieving the very top grades in these subjects.

"This shows the importance that both we and schools attach to this subject," she said.

These students at Ysgol Glan-y-Mor in Burry Port, Carmarthenshire, had definite ideas of what they wanted to do next.

