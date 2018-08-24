Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mating rituals captured inside a Manx shearwater burrow
A burrow cam on Skomer Island shows Manx shearwaters mating - and preening each other - underground.
Footage: Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales.
-
24 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-wales-45286165/mating-rituals-captured-inside-a-manx-shearwater-burrowRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window