Mating inside a Manx shearwater burrow
Mating rituals captured inside a Manx shearwater burrow

A burrow cam on Skomer Island shows Manx shearwaters mating - and preening each other - underground.

Footage: Wildlife Trust of South and West Wales.

  • 24 Aug 2018
