'Culture change' in school science
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

GCSEs: 'Culture change' in school science

Education Secretary Kirsty Williams says there has been a "culture change" in the approach to school science.

She was speaking as the latest GCSE results showed some stability in Wales, albeit with a slight drop in performance in A* to C grades.

But Ms Williams was pleased with the rising numbers taking science subjects.

Read more: Further drop in GCSE A* to C passes

  • 23 Aug 2018
Go to next video: Appetite for science with GCSE students