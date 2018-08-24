Tall ship sails in to commemorate WW1
Tall ship sails into Cardiff Bay to commemorate WW1

A tall ship being crewed by wounded veterans has sailed into Cardiff Bay as part of World War One centenary commemorations.

Cadets are also be on board the Lord Nelson, which is sailing around the UK as part of Lord Dannatt's Round Britain Challenge.

The 40-day tour started in London and the ship will also stop at Belfast and Edinburgh.

