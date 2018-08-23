Flames rage as crews tackle marina blaze

Video

A large blaze engulfed a marine engineering workshop on Holyhead Marina.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service had four crews in attendance at the fire on Anglesey, which started at about 21:10 BST on Thursday.

Reports on social media described an "explosion" and "crazy scenes" as the fire took hold in a brick-built workshop.

Ynys Mon MP Albert Owen tweeted there "are no reported injuries" and the area has been evacuated as a precaution.

Witness Allan Johnson sent this video to BBC Wales and said: "Heard large bang and went outside to check, could see billowing black smoke coming from the marina area near to the RNLI base."